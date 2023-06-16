Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.52%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.53) EPS.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of CGNT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

