Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.52%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.53) EPS.
Cognyte Software Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of CGNT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)
