Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Trading 5% Higher

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.16. 999,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,542,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

