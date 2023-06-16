Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) were down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.52. Approximately 767,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 778,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.11.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

