Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 860,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 306,818 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $7.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $490.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at $200,607,946.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at $84,130,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,829,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,408 over the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 231.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 444,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 1,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

