Timothy B. Fannin Buys 1,675 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director Timothy B. Fannin purchased 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,706.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

NWBI opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,474,000 after acquiring an additional 428,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,540,000 after acquiring an additional 207,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

