Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) COO Sells $18,823.25 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $18,823.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chegg Stock Up 0.2 %
CHGG stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chegg by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.
