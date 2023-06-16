Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11), reports. The business had revenue of $47.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 817.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.73%.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,601,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 74,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,298,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 383,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,044 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.