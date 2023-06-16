Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, reports. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.
Shares of ENZ opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
