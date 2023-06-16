Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, reports. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

