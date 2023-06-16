MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CAO Sells $20,616.33 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $20,616.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,573 shares in the company, valued at $553,850.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MSA opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.82 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $161.70.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

