Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09), reports. The business had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLN. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

