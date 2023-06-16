LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 209,872 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,602,000. Ampfield Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 143,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

