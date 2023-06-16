Cascade Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

