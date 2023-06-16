Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,966 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after acquiring an additional 464,655 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,436,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

KEYS opened at $165.41 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

