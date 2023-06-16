Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CAO Peter C. Olson Sells 700 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

