ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 76,618 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 76,618 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

