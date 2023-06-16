Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $267,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $141.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

