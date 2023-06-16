Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Takes $251,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,498 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,066,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,845,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 503,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 493,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

