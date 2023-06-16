ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $197.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.16.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

