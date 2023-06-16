ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $7,499,147. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $356.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.70. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.