Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 964,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 76,332 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 778,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $137.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

