Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,838,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

