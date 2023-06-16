1,061 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after purchasing an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

