1,998 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $883.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.