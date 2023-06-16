Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

