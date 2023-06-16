SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,003 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,584,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

TIP stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.