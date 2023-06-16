Natixis Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 659,981 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.8% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Natixis’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $151,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

