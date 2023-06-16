Natixis Has $505.67 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 2.5% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Natixis’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $505,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET opened at $12.85 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

