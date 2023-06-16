iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 845,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,221,993 shares.The stock last traded at $71.95 and had previously closed at $71.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

