Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

UNP opened at $205.92 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day moving average of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.