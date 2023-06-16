Athena Investment Management Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Athena Investment Management cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock valued at $500,628,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

NYSE:LLY opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $456.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

