Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SDY stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.80. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

