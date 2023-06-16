Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $481.42 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

