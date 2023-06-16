Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 447 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens cut their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

