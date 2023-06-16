Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $2.10 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $426.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $432.89. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

