Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,244 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on LECO. CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $196.09 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $196.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.