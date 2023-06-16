CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

