Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 6,275 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Veeco Instruments worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.