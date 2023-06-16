Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a PE ratio of 557.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.36. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in Salesforce by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 13,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $467,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 57.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,125 shares of company stock worth $36,869,507 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

