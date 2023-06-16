OLD Republic International Corp Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406,800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $73,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

