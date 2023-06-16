Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,267 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $147,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

ADBE stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $495.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

