Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

