Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $160.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

