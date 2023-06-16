Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,449 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $249.47 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

