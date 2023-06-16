W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.069 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 191.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of WPC opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

