Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 163.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EQR opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

