DA Davidson Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

NYSE LOW opened at $218.96 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.63.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

