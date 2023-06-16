Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the retailer on Sunday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Target has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Target has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Target to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Target by 212.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $64,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.