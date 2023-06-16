Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Announces $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Garmin stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 297.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

