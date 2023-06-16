Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14), reports. The firm had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.18 million.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a market cap of C$242.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.82.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

