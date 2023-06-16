Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 432,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 963,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Specifically, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,960 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

